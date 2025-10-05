Paloma, Santa Rosa continue winning ways in volleyball

Bethany Lowe puts the ball over the net in a match earlier this season. (Photo by Action Captures Media Grou) Two of the top girls volleybal...

Two of the top girls volleyball teams in the CIF-SS just happen to be in Menifee, and both were victorious again in their most recent matches.



Paloma Valley, 22-4 overall, needed a close win in the fifth set to defeat Liberty by scores of 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 14-25, and 19-17 on Thursday. The Wildcats are 5-2 in the Ivy League, their only two losses coming against Riverside Poly.



Against Liberty, Lacie Lomenick led the team in kills with 27 and Lauren Kendall finished with 16. Kendall, Zariyah Jones, and Sofia Jackson each had 2 blocks. Lomenick led with 13 digs, while Kendall and Malia Jones had 10 each. Abigail Johnston led with 27 assists and Sofia Stoyer had 23.



Paloma Valley will be back in action Wednesday at Hillcrest.



Santa Rosa Academy improved its overall record to 23-2 and remained undefeated in league play at 11-0 Thursday with a sweep of California Military Institute by scores of 25-18, 25-12, and 25-20.



“It was yet another great game by both teams,” said SRA coach Elizabeth Culhane. “I'm proud of my girls for maintaining their undefeated season. CMI really pushed us Thursday evening; they fought for every point and made sure none of our attacks hit the floor without a battle."



