Santa Rosa named best Public K-12 school in county
Press release from Santa Rosa Academy:
MENIFEE -- The world famous Santa Rosa Academy (SRA), a beacon of educational excellence since its founding in 2005, has been named the No. 1 Best Public K-12 School in Riverside County in Niche.com's highly anticipated 2026 Best Schools rankings.
This prestigious recognition underscores SRA's unwavering commitment to holistic student development, combining rigorous academics with character building and civic responsibility. In addition to its top overall ranking, SRA secured No. 1 spots as the Best K-12 Charter School and Best Elementary Charter School in Riverside County, while earning No. 2 rankings for Best Charter High School and Best Charter Middle School in the county.
Niche.com, the leading platform for school and neighborhood insights, released its 2026 rankings on Sept. 29, drawing from millions of authentic reviews from students, parents, and teachers, alongside trusted data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. This data-driven approach evaluates schools across multiple dimensions, including academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, clubs and activities, administration, sports, food, and resources, ensuring rankings reflect the full school experience.
“At Santa Rosa Academy, we believe in nurturing the whole child, not just through exceptional education, but by fostering good character, respect, and a deep sense of civic duty," said Dr. Robert Hennings, Superintendent of Santa Rosa Academy. "This recognition from Niche validates our mission and the hard work of our dedicated staff, students, and families. We're proud to offer programs like our Early College High School, approved in 2023, where high schoolers can earn up to a two-year college degree alongside their HS diploma, setting them on a path to lifelong success."
Founded in 2005 with a philosophy rooted in developing honorable character and strong education, SRA has grown into a vibrant community dedicated to patriotic ideals and democratic principles. The academy's innovative programs empower students to thrive academically and personally, regardless of background. This achievement celebrates SRA's vision for children, where excellence springs from a mindset geared toward success. Families are invited to explore SRA's offerings and join in honoring this milestone.