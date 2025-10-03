City of Menifee announces fall community events
MENIFEE -- The City of Menifee is ready to celebrate fall with several great events!
Haunt Your House – Think you’ve got the fright stuff? Join Menifee’s Annual Haunt Your House home decorating competition and show off your spookiest decor across multiple haunting categories. Entries will be accepted online at www.cityofmenifee.us/specialevents through Sunday, Oct. 12.
The community can vote for their favorite homes using an interactive map on the City’s website from Friday, Oct. 17 through Monday, Oct. 20. Winners will be announced on social media and the City’s Special Events webpage on Friday, Oct. 24. Click here to watch a highlight of last year’s category winners.
Fall Festival – Get ready for a fun-filled evening at Menifee’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Mt. San Jacinto College (28237 La Piedra Road). Continuing our long-standing commitment to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this year’s event will offer a FREE Kid Zone wristband to all who donate a full-sized toiletry item to Alternatives to Domestic Violence, a local nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of abuse and supporting families in need. Cash and Venmo donations will also be accepted, with all proceeds going to the organization.
Fall Festival highlights include:
Costume Contests for families, youth (17 and under) and pets!
Kid Zone (free with donation at the Domestic Violence Awareness Booth)
Community performances
Live music and entertainment
Trunk-or-Treat and Car Cruise-In
Food and craft vendors
Día de los Muertos Celebration – Join us for a vibrant celebration of life at the The Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event at Mt. San Jacinto College (28237 La Piedra Road) on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 4-8 p.m. This cherished Mexican tradition honors loved ones who have passed, welcoming their spirits back with love, music, and remembrance.
Celebration highlights include:
Catrina contest
Liver performances and entertainment
Vintage classic car display
Children’s activities and Kid Zone
Food and craft vendors
City Life car club display
Community and individual altars
The public is invited to participate in a Día de los Muertos community altar and decorate a tapete. Residents are encouraged to bring photos of loved ones and small offerings to be displayed throughout the event. Families can request space for an individual altar and/or submit a tapete by emailing culturalarts@cityofmenifee.us.
Trot for a Cause – Lace up your sneakers for a day of fun and fitness at Menifee’s Trot for a Cause 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at Santa Rosa Academy (27587 La Piedra Road). After the 5k, keep the fun going on our action-packed obstacle course featuring inflatables, color zones, mazes, craft zone, rock climbing wall, and more. Registration is $15, plus four canned goods per participant, with all donations benefiting the Menifee Community Cupboard. For more information and to register, please call our Community Services Department at 951-723-3880 or visit www.cityofmenifee.us/healthymenifee.
For more information about all of the seasonal events or to get involved in any future special events, contact the Community Services Department at www.cityofmenifee.us/specialevents, email communityservices@cityofmenifee.us, or call 951-723-3880.