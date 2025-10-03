Press release from the Perris Union High School District: PERRIS -- The Perris Union High School District (PUHSD) announced tentative agre...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/puhsd-reaches-contract-agreement-with-teachers.html

PERRIS -- The Perris Union High School District (PUHSD) announced tentative agreements have been reached with both of their teacher organizations, PSEA and CMITA.“These agreements reflect the district’s ongoing commitment to supporting educators and ensuring their invaluable contributions are recognized,” said Superintendent Dr. Jose Araux. “We are grateful for the collaborative spirit demonstrated by both of our teacher organizations throughout this process as these agreements highlight what can be achieved when we come together in the best interest of our staff, students, and community.”As part of the agreements, teachers will receive a 3.75 percent salary increase.The district’s mission to provide equitable opportunities that inspire students to achieve academic excellence and to become responsible, productive citizens is made possible because of the unwavering commitment of teachers. Likewise, the PUHSD vision to cultivate schools where every student can thrive depends on the strong partnerships we share with our educators. Coming to an agreement with both organizations exemplifies the district’s belief in working collaboratively with all stakeholders.The Perris Union High School District Administration appreciates all teachers and staff whose dedication is the foundation of students’ success, and their contributions embody the heart of the district's vision and mission.