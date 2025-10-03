Meet our latest group of adorable adoptable dogs
There are Ghouls and Goblins at the San Jacinto Animal Campus.
Meet Princess, a young and sweet soul residing at our local animal shelter. With a personality that radiates calmness and gentleness, Princess is the epitome of a perfect companion. Her demeanor is soothing, making her an ideal friend for anyone seeking a loyal and loving pet.
Princess is not just friendly; she's also humorous and loves to cuddle, bringing joy and laughter to everyone around her. If you're looking for a heartwarming addition to your family, Princess is waiting to fill your home with love and happiness.
Princess is a 2-year-old female Great Pyrenees mix. Her coat is white; she weighs 78 pounds and is a very calm and sweet girl.
Meet Sierra, a delightful puppy with a spirit that lights up the shelter. Her sweet, friendly nature makes her a joy to be around, while her independent streak keeps her intriguingly unpredictable. Sierra's curiosity and bravery are evident as she explores every nook and cranny with a funny, energetic zest. Always ready for a game, her playful antics are sure to bring laughter and liveliness to any home. Adopt Sierra and discover the boundless love and adventure she brings to every day.
Sierra is an 8-month-old female Shepherd mix. She has a chocolate-colored coat and weighs 24 pounds. She is playful, happy, and friendly.
Meet Yellow, a young shelter dog brimming with love and energy. She's sweet, making everyone she meets smile with her friendly demeanor. Yellow is also funny, often showing her playful side that guarantees laughter. She's cuddly and gentle, perfect for cozy evenings. Her curiosity and bravery make her an excellent adventure buddy, while her intelligence means she’s quick to learn new tricks. Loyal to the core, Yellow is ready to be a faithful companion. Adopt Yellow and bring home endless joy and devoted friendship.
Yellow is a 3-year-old female Staffordshire mix. She weighs 36 pounds and has a beautiful grey coat.
(Photography by Donna Chavez, Volunteer Photographer)
Right now, the shelters are in a state of crisis. Every kennel is full, and pets are waiting urgently for someone to save them.
Adoption fees include spay/neuter vaccinations and an engraved ID tag! These adorable pets are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view these and many more pets online at https://rcdas.org/adoptable-pets or at 24petconnect.com