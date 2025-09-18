Paloma Valley rallies for win over Liberty in girls volleyball

Malia Jones starts the play with a solid bump for Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The Paloma Valley High girls volleyb...

Malia Jones starts the play with a solid bump for Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

The Paloma Valley High girls volleyball team added to its impressive record Wednesday by defeating Liberty in five sets.



The Wildcats, now 19-3 this season, made an impressive comeback in winning the final three sets after losing the first two to the host Bison, 25-18 and 25-21. Paloma’s comeback came by scores of 25-21, 25-20, and 15-11.



Lauren Kendall led the Wildcats in attacking with 20 kills. Lacie Lomenick had 18. Abigail Johnston finished with 23 assists and Sophia Stoyer had 17. Kendall had 7 service aces. Defensively, Malia Jones had 15 digs, followed by Lomenick with 13 and Kendall with 11.



On the season, Kendall has 222 kills, followed by Lomenick with 159. Johnston has 281 assists, an average of 4.8 per set. Jones leads with 158 digs.



The Wildcats will be at home against Hillcrest on Friday.

Taylor Dallin of Liberty reaches for a dig during Wednesday's match. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Paloma's Abigail Johnston sets the ball for teammate Zariyah Jones. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)





Bethany Lowe attacks at the net for Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Madilynn Elisara puts the ball over the net for Liberty. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



