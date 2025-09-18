Live Jam events presents Beau LePaige in concert

Sponsored post: Friday, Sept. 26, is LiveJam IX. It's a free concert and art exhibit with artisans selling jam, Robelle's Cookies,...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Friday, Sept. 26, is LiveJam IX. It's a free concert and art exhibit with artisans selling jam, Robelle's Cookies, coffee and Mai Tai mocktails. Dinner is provided for only $10 by Chef Rosie OConnor of Lady R Bistro. Feast on chicken fiori pasta while you enjoy live music. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Center, located at 26805 Murrieta Road. All ages are welcome!


 

