Julie Zimmerman honored by City Council as Citizen of Month

Longtime Menifee resident and community volunteer Julie Zimmerman was honored by the City Council on Wednesday as the Citizen of the Month.



Zimmerman, the wife of former Menifee Mayor Bill Zimmerman, has been very active in the community over the years. She is a strong supporter of Arts Council Menifee and other projects, but her primary interest is the Menifee Valley Historical Association.



As president of the association, Zimmerman promotes awareness of Menifee’s heritage, including stories of the pioneer families who came to the area in the 1800s. She helps coordinate presentations at the Antelope-Menifee Rural Center and serves as a docent at the Menifee History Museum, which is open to the public Sundays from 1-4 p.m. at the former Menifee Elementary School, 26301 Garbani Road.



“The Zimmermans … what can I say?” remarked council member Ben Diederich, who selected Zimmerman for the award. “You two are the faces of Menifee. While your husband may have been more of a face of the city, we all know it takes a team. You’ve been so involved, from Girl Scouts, Arts Council, the Rural Center, and now president of the Historical Association.”



Council member Dan Temple also congratulated Zimmerman, who received a proclamation from the City.



“I remember a time when you came before us to talk about the history of Menifee,” Temple recalled. “You were so enthusiastic about the people, where they came from. That presentation really helped me appreciate where I live."



And this from Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin:



“One of the things that makes Menifee so important is our history – preserving it, showing it to our youth, and putting it together in a way that’s visible and tangible. Many cities don’t have the benefit of a historian such as yourself.”



Mayor Ricky Estrada also praised the work of Zimmerman in the community.



“The Menifee Valley Historical Association helps educate our future generations. Thank you so much for all that you’ve done and your dedication to the city,” he said.



Zimmerman thanked city officials and community members for their support and recounted the history of the Menifee Valley Historical Association, of which she and her husband Bill are active members.



“This means a lot to me,” she said. “I enjoy working with all the boards, but nothing floats my boat like the Historical Association ... I really enjoy being on the board and providing everybody with knowledge so they can learn from the past and have a great future in Menifee.”

