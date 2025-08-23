Trust Blue Agave Concrete & Landscape with home exterior
Big home renovation project in the works? Look no further than Blue Agave Concrete & Landscape Construction to give your home the outdoor space it deserves.
Established In 2014, Blue Agave was built on the belief that outdoor spaces deserve the same level of care, function, and beauty as the inside of your home. While we offer full suite services – including artificial turf, hardscaping, and landscape lighting – our specialty lies in high-quality concrete and cement work.
Whether you are building from scratch or replacing old work, Blue Agave brings structural integrity and visual polish to every pour. Our concrete services include driveways, sidewalks and walkways, patios and porches, foundations, decorative concrete finishes and concrete repair and removal.
We work primarily with homeowners, especially those with new builds or blank-slate landscapes, guiding them from start to finish with professionalism and honest advice. Whether you already have a plan or need guidance in figuring out what works best for your space, our team brings practical expertise and design-forward thinking to every step of the process.
If you have a new home and are starting from scratch, choosing our $299 design special is the perfect option to get your project done right the first time and make sure all details are accounted for. The design cost goes toward your deposit and project total if we are awarded the project contract. This design package includes two revisions, a hand-drawn HOA plan and an itemized price breakdown with square footage and material specifications.
For your landscaping needs, we also offer a variety of services, including artificial turf and grass installation, sprinkler integration, multiple lighting options, patio covers and shade structures, custom barbeques and fire pits, plus much more.
We’re licensed, bonded, and insured – not just because it’s good business practice, but because we believe in protecting our clients and the integrity of the work we do. With a strong foundation built on reliability, communication, and long-term value, our team at Blue Agave is here to help you create an outdoor space that will be sure to make you proud.
Contact Blue Agave Concrete & Landscape Construction to find out how you can beautify the outside of your home. Call 951-775-2064 or visit blueagavelandscape.net