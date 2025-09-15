Menifee teacher wins Parents' Picks award for children's book

Contributed content: Alexander “Alex” Friedrichs, a longtime elementary school teacher in Menifee, has won a national Parents’ Picks Award...

Alexander “Alex” Friedrichs, a longtime elementary school teacher in Menifee, has won a national Parents’ Picks Award for his children’s book “Sweet Rescue,” earning recognition as one of the best parent-tested, kid-approved books in the country.Friedrichs said he was stunned when he first opened the email announcing the award."I was shocked," said Friedrichs, who teaches at Callie Kirkpatrick Elementary School. "I had to read the email twice because I thought I had read it wrong. Then I just felt honored and blessed. Being published was already a dream come true, but winning this award seems surreal. I am so grateful for the recognition."A veteran educator of more than 30 years, Friedrichs has shared thousands of picture books with students. His passion for storytelling led him to write his own book after an unusual inspiration. While competing with his students on the Amazon show “Play-Doh Squished,” he was asked to invent a story for the challenge. That night, he dreamt up Hungry Joe and his sister Becky Butterfly, waking at 4 a.m. to write it down before the details slipped away.“Sweet Rescue” would become the result -- a story brimming with humor, imagination, and heart -- and helped the team win the TV show competition along with a $5,000 prize."Family supports, loves, and is unconditionally there, when you need help," Friedrichs said. "I want kids to know it’s important to support your siblings and love them—to always have their backs."Menifee Union School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Root praised Friedrichs’ achievement, saying, "Mr. Friedrich is an outstanding educator who creates an engaging classroom environment for his students but now he is expanding his reach to families across the country through his writing. This award is a testament to his creativity, dedication, and heart for children."Board of Education President Kyle Root added, "It’s remarkable to see one of our own teachers and residents receive national recognition. Mr. Friedrich’s book reflects the values we hold dear -- family, friendship, and resilience. We couldn’t be prouder of him."Even as he celebrates this award, Friedrichs is already working on his next children’s book, focused on teaching young readers about drug awareness in a gentle, age-appropriate way that sparks conversation between parents and children. He also enjoys sharing his stories with his three grandsons, who were among the first to read “Sweet Rescue”."My oldest grandson, who’s in fifth grade, was as excited as I was to open it and read it. My heart couldn’t have been fuller watching him smile with each page," he said. The Parents’ Picks Award is the leading national program recognizing products tested and approved by parents. “Sweet Rescue” earned the accolade after meeting rigorous criteria, distinguishing it as an exceptional book for children.Friedrichs, who lives in Menifee, credits his students and grandsons as his greatest inspiration."Creating stories that entertain, teach, and bring families together is what drives me," he said.