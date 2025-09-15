Goode, Sharp lead Santa Rosa football team to 24-14 victory

Posted by Doug Spoon
Quarterbacks dominated the offensive production on Sept. 11 when the Santa Rosa Academy football team scored a 24-14 victory over Kearny High.

Senior Jacob Goode rushed for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Rangers, who improved their season record to 3-1. He also passed for 40 yards. In addition, junior quarterback Andrew Sharp rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown and passed for 50 yards.

Ezekiel Thralls was the Rangers’ leading tackler with 13, while Nate Bock finished with 9.

