Heritage volleyball team scores 3-1 win over Canyon Springs

Ysabella Salas puts the ball over the net for Heritage on Wednesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

The Heritage High School girls volleyball team dominated from start to finish Wednesday night, scoring a 3-1 win over visiting Canyon Springs.



The Patriots improved their overall record to 8-10 (2-3 in the Sunbelt League). Freshman Ysabella Salas led the attack with 12 kills, followed by Jazlyn Alvarado with 11 and Jayla Ware with 8.



“It takes all of us,” said coach Diamond Brogan. “Each day we are building and getting 1 percent better. It’s nice to see it all come together. Another win under our belt and we plan on getting more.”

Jayla Ware leaps to make a shot for the Patriots. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Peyton Montez celebrates a point won during Wednesday's match. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Jazlyn Alvarado bumps the ball to start a play for the Patriots. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Savannah Tongo sets the ball for a kill attempt in Wednesday's match. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)