Press release from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE – A total of 1,527 vehicles were screened, two drivers were arrested for DUI, tw...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/dui-dl-checkpoint-in-menifee-results-in-five-arrests.html

MENIFEE – A total of 1,527 vehicles were screened, two drivers were arrested for DUI, two were arrested for driving on a suspended license for DUI, and one was arrested for a felony warrant during a DUI/DL checkpoint on Saturday, Sept. 13.The checkpoint was held near the intersection of Newport Road and Murrieta Road from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to a Menifee Police Department press release. Nine additional drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.The Menifee Police Department is 100 percent committed to preventing, deterring, and arresting impaired drivers in Menifee and will continue to be a top priority. The Menifee Police Department will hold another DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on a date to be determined.Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.