Temecula Valley Charter School ceremony remembers 9/11

Temecula Valley Charter School students participated in the school's 9/11 ceremony last Thursday.

Editor’s note: This article was intended for publication on Sept. 12 but was overlooked due to a technical issue. We apologize for the delay in publishing this news.



Temecula Valley Charter School held its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Thursday. It was a heartfelt event dedicated to remembering the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, and celebrating the bravery and service of our community's first responders and military members, both active and retired. Additionally, TVCS honored its many employees who have served in this capacity prior to their work with students at TVCS.



The ceremony featured a special address by Air Force Captain and TVCS parent Timothy Travers, who shared inspiring words about service, sacrifice for his country, and a lifelong commitment to defending our freedom. Prior to the event, a reception was held in the TVCS garden for all TVCS family members who serve in the military or as first responders. During the event, they received TVCS Challenge Coins and commemorative pins.



The ceremony was preceded by a musical prelude by Windy Cobos, Instrumental Music teacher. The event opened with posting of the colors by MCAS Color Guard from Camp Pendleton and a moving performance of the National Anthem by 8th grade students Lydia Wallis and Liam Johnson. TVCS students Aria Spartage, Teagan DesBiens, Braddock Titov and Phillip Ghaly read their essays entitled “What it Means to be a Patriot”.



The event concluded with a beautiful rendition of America the Beautiful” by 8th grade students Arabella Ramos and Victoria Dornic. As “Taps” was played, a moment of silence was observed to honor all those lost on 9/11. TVCS parents in attendance were invited to view the artwork posted in the lunch area and classroom windows made by students in their honor.

