Planning Commission to consider car wash proposal

A public hearing will be held Aug. 27 before the Menifee Planning Commission to consider a proposal for a car wash on Haun Road loop, north of City Hall.The Menifee Washbank Express Car Wash would be located on a 1.62-acre parcel. It would include the mixed-use development of a two-story building with a car wash covering 4,789 square feet and offices covering 4,164 square feet. The facility would have a cashier’s canopy, covered vacuum area and 26 auto parking stalls.The Planning Commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. Public comments are welcome at the meeting. For further information regarding this project or to provide written comments, contact Fernando Herrera at 951-723-3718 or e-mail fherrera@cityofmenifee.us, or go to the City of Menifee’s agenda web page at http://www.cityofmenifee.us.To view the case file for the proposed project, contact the Community Development Department office at 951-672-6777 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please send all written correspondence to:CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENTAttn: Fernando Herrera, Senior Planner29844 Haun RoadMenifee, CA 92586