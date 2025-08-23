Planning Commission to consider car wash proposal

A public hearing will be held Aug. 27 before the Menifee Planning Commission to consider a proposal for a car wash on Haun Road loop, north ...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/planning-commission-to-consider-car-wash-proposal.html

A public hearing will be held Aug. 27 before the Menifee Planning Commission to consider a proposal for a car wash on Haun Road loop, north of City Hall.

The Menifee Washbank Express Car Wash would be located on a 1.62-acre parcel. It would include the mixed-use development of a two-story building with a car wash covering 4,789 square feet and offices covering 4,164 square feet. The facility would have a cashier’s canopy, covered vacuum area and 26 auto parking stalls.

The Planning Commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. Public comments are welcome at the meeting. For further information regarding this project or to provide written comments, contact Fernando Herrera at 951-723-3718 or e-mail fherrera@cityofmenifee.us, or go to the City of Menifee’s agenda web page at http://www.cityofmenifee.us.

To view the case file for the proposed project, contact the Community Development Department office at 951-672-6777 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please send all written correspondence to:

CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT
Attn: Fernando Herrera, Senior Planner
29844 Haun Road
Menifee, CA 92586

Related

News 8792944613177411898
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS









Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item