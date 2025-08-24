Judy, Calamity Jane are still available to a good home

Check out these three adorable dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus: Judy waits in her kennel every day, hoping, w...

Check out these three adorable dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:



Judy waits in her kennel every day, hoping, wishing, waiting for a family to come and take her away. Away to her new home filled with love, kids to play with, and someone to take her on walks. This dog needs a kind family and can bring joy to your life.



If you're thinking about adding a furry friend to your life, please think about giving this dog the loving home she deserves. Judy is calm, friendly, and smart. This poor girl has been at the shelter for more than 120 days. She is a 4-year-old female pit bull mix. She is tan and white in color and weighs 62 pounds. A1852754



Calamity Jane is a sweet girl that is waiting at the shelter, hoping for the chance to find her forever home. With her warm, gentle demeanor and playful spirit, she has so much love to offer. Each day, she watches as families come and go, dreaming of the moment she gets to go home with someone special. She’s ready to fill your life with joy, loyalty, and companionship.



If you’re looking for a new best friend, consider giving her the loving home she deserves. Don’t wait; visit the shelter and meet this wonderful girl who is just longing to belong! She is a 1-year-old pit bull mix, brown and white in color, and weighs 84 pounds.

A1868593



(Photography by Donna Chavez, Volunteer Photographer)



Right now, the shelters are in a state of crisis. Every kennel is full, and pets are waiting urgently for someone to save them.



From Aug. 1-31, adoption fees are $0 for ALL pets at the shelters! These adorable pets are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view these and many more pets online at 24petconnect.com