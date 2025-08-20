Paloma Valley girls volleyball team improves mark to 12-2

The school year has barely started, but the girls volleyball team at Paloma Valley High School is already in midseason form. The Wildcats ...

The school year has barely started, but the girls volleyball team at Paloma Valley High School is already in midseason form.The Wildcats improved their season record to 12-2 Wednesday night by defeating host Citrus Valley in three sets, 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16. A traditional powerhouse in girls volleyball, Paloma Valley is off to a great start, including winning the championship of the recent Steeltown Tournament with five straight wins.Senior Lauren Kendall leads the Wildcats in two important stat categories this season: Kills (126) and service aces (35). Senior Abigail Johnston leads with 161 assists. Junior Lacie Lomenick has 72 kills, while senior Bethany Lowe has 55 kills.Junior Zariyah Jones leads the team with 13 blocks. Senior Malia Jones is the team leader in digs with 86.The Wildcats will be at home against Nuview Bridge on Thursday in another non-league match.