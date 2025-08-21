By Doug Spoon, Editor A Menifee man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night after officers responded to the re...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/menifee-resident-dies-in-officer-involved-shooting.html

A Menifee man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night after officers responded to the report of an armed suspect threatening suicide, authorities said.Menifee Police officers responded at 8:15 p.m. to a residence in the 27000 block of Freedom Lane, according to a Menifee PD press release. The man, identified as 57-year-old Dennis Martz, failed to respond to attempts by officers to communicate with him. Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team also attempted to make contact without success.Martz was observed in his backyard in possession of multiple firearms. At one point, Martz pointed a firearm at officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers provided medical aid once the weapons were secured and paramedics also responded, but Martz died of his injuries.The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured. Per department policy, they will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.“In accordance with department policy, all officer-involved shootings are to be investigated by the Riverside County Force Investigations Detail, which includes representatives of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office,” the press release stated.No other information was released.