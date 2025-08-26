Monica Carli honored by City Council as Citizen of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor The driving force in a new entertainment venture in Menifee, as well as a local volunteer in many areas, Monica Carl...

The driving force in a new entertainment venture in Menifee, as well as a local volunteer in many areas, Monica Carli was honored by the City Council last week as the Citizen of the Month.Carli was instrumental in creating Live Jam, an organization that supports the performance of jazz and other types of music locally. Carli and her husband Andrea, a talented saxophonist, host concerts twice a month at the Center for Spiritual Living on Murrieta Road in Menifee. This effort is conducted through the support of Angel in Me, a local nonprofit run by resident Cynthia Nemelka.In addition to being a talented singer and supporter of the arts and music, Carli is involved in the Lake Menifee Women’s Club, is a board member of her local Homeowners Association, is an officer with the California Historic Route 66 Association, and is an educator at Hillside Innovation Academy.“When we select a Citizen of the Month, we look for someone who is helping the youth, bringing the arts to Menifee, and filling a need that exists,” said Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin, who selected Carli for the award. “You do all those things. You work as an educator, a community leader, and you started from scratch a musical movement in the city.”“You always have a wonderful attitude that ‘I can do things,’” said council member Dan Temple during the presentation. “This is a culmination of your goals to provide a wonderful avenue of art and music for the city.”Carli thanked her many supports and friends in the community and shared her philosophy of giving back others.“It does take a village to raise a child, but as an adult, you have to give back,” she said. “I’m so grateful for the many opportunities I have in Menifee and for the wonderful friends I have.”