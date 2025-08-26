Arraignment delayed for man accused of road rage murder
By Doug Spoon, Editor A judge on Tuesday granted the defense’s request to postpone an arraignment and bail review hearing for the Menifee ...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/arraignment-delayed-for-man-accused-of-road-rage-murder.html
A judge on Tuesday granted the defense’s request to postpone an arraignment and bail review hearing for the Menifee man accused of murdering another man in a road rage shooting July 14.
The hearing for Ryan Dabe, 47, was continued to Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta. The judge ruled against the objections of the District Attorney’s Office in granting the continuation. Dabe remains free on bail while awaiting a murder charge.
Dabe is accused of shooting to death 36-year-old Jesse Celaya at the end of a car chase that allegedly went from the 15 Freeway east along Bundy Canyon Road to the intersection of Scott Road and Haun/Zeiders Road. After the shooting took place, Dabe pulled over across the Scott Road Bridge at Antelope Road and eventually surrendered to police. Celaya died at a local hospital.