Arraignment delayed for man accused of road rage murder

By Doug Spoon, Editor

A judge on Tuesday granted the defense’s request to postpone an arraignment and bail review hearing for the Menifee man accused of murdering another man in a road rage shooting July 14.

The hearing for Ryan Dabe, 47, was continued to Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta. The judge ruled against the objections of the District Attorney’s Office in granting the continuation. Dabe remains free on bail while awaiting a murder charge.

Dabe is accused of shooting to death 36-year-old Jesse Celaya at the end of a car chase that allegedly went from the 15 Freeway east along Bundy Canyon Road to the intersection of Scott Road and Haun/Zeiders Road. After the shooting took place, Dabe pulled over across the Scott Road Bridge at Antelope Road and eventually surrendered to police. Celaya died at a local hospital.

