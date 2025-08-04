Mayor Estrada called to six-month military deployment

Press release from the City of Menifee: MENIFEE -- Mayor Ricky Estrada, who serves as a Reservist in the U.S. Air Force, has been called t...

MENIFEE -- Mayor Ricky Estrada, who serves as a Reservist in the U.S. Air Force, has been called to active duty overseas for a six-month deployment. Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin will assume mayoral duties when Mayor Estrada’s deployment begins in October.“I love Menifee and America, and that is why I have dedicated my life to public service as a Mayor, Teacher, and Reservist, as I believe God has put us on this earth to show love for one another,” said Mayor Estrada. “During my deployment, I will continue to communicate with our City leadership and stay updated on local activities. Upon my return in six months, I look forward to continuing all the great momentum our city has accomplished.”The City of Menifee remains committed to maintaining government continuity during the Mayor’s deployment, and plans are in place to ensure that City services and operations continue uninterrupted.“The Menifee City Council stands united in our support for Mayor Estrada and his service to our country,” said Mayor Pro Tem Karwin. “Our City has a strong track record of supporting our military service members, and we wish the Mayor a safe and successful deployment.”