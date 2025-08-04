A Hemet man faces criminal charges after a police pursuit and collision that put him in a hospital last weekend. The incident began about ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/hemet-man-hospitalized-after-motorcycle-collision-in-Menifee.html

A Hemet man faces criminal charges after a police pursuit and collision that put him in a hospital last weekend.The incident began about 9 p.m. Friday, when Sheriff’s deputies observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Newport Road in Menifee, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez. The cyclist failed to yield to an attempted traffic stop and a pursuit began.The motorcycle headed toward Hemet, then turned around and headed westbound to Menifee. At Newport Road and Antelope Road, the motorcycle ran a red light and collided with a truck. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Bublitz, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. He will be charged for evading police.