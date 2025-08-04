Menifee 5-year-old is home after eight months in hospital

Adriana Shrem and her son Nathaniel Rodriguez are shown before the accident. By Doug Spoon, Editor A Menifee boy who was the sole survivor...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/menifee-5-year-old-home-after-eight-months-in-hospital.html

Adriana Shrem and her son Nathaniel Rodriguez are shown before the accident.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



A Menifee boy who was the sole survivor in a freeway crash last year was discharged on July 29 after spending months in the hospital for treatment of severe burns.



Nathaniel Rodriguez, age 5, was the only survivor of a Dec. 15 crash on Interstate 10 in Colton. A Toyota Camry carrying Nathaniel and four other family members about 4:45 p.m. drifted off the freeway just east of Riverside Avenue, struck a tree stump, and burst into flames. Killed in the crash were Nathaniel’s father, Edgar Rodriguez, 35, of Hesperia; Rodriguez’ girlfriend, Melinda Perez, 44, of Hesperia; and Nathaniel’s grandparents, 60-year-old Ramiro Rodriguez and 62-year-old Maria Benito Ramos, both of Victorville.



Nathaniel suffered burns over 50 percent of his body – especially his face, chest and arms. He suffered a brain bleed, bilateral femur fractures, a tear in his spleen, and bleeding in his lungs. Both hands were amputated. Since the accident, Nathaniel has undergone 45 surgeries, and on Aug. 14 he will be headed to Shriners Children’s Hospital for plastic surgeries and rehabilitation.



Doctors and nurses at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego cheered Nathaniel as he walked down a hallway on his way out of the hospital for the first time. He also received a warm welcome at home from his mother, Adrian Shrem, plus his brother, sister and grandmother.



“It brought so many tears of joy to so many people that have been watching his recovery,” Shrem said. “He is loving home. He will continue to have surgeries until he’s 21. We were isolated in the room at Rady’s practically 24 hours a day. At least now he’s in a place where he’s able to interact with his brother and sister and grandma.”



A GoFundMe site continues to accept donations for Nathaniel’s recovery. You may access it at the link below:



GoFundMe for Nathaniel Rodriguez

Nathaniel had fun with a service dog while in Rady Children's Hospital.