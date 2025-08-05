Corey McCoy, Triple Shot in concert Aug. 22 in Menifee

Sponsored post: Make your plans to be at The Center on Murrieta Road Aug. 22 to see and hear Corey McCoy and Triple Shot in concert. They ...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/corey-mccoy-triple-shot-in-concert-aug-22-in-menifee.html

Sponsored post:

Make your plans to be at The Center on Murrieta Road Aug. 22 to see and hear Corey McCoy and Triple Shot in concert. They blend outlaw country, blues and gritty rock into a special sound you will appreciate. The concert is free and dinner from Rasoi Restaurant costs just $10. Details below.



Related

LiveJam Events 7674334251888511847
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item