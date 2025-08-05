Corey McCoy, Triple Shot in concert Aug. 22 in Menifee
Make your plans to be at The Center on Murrieta Road Aug. 22 to see and hear Corey McCoy and Triple Shot in concert. They blend outlaw country, blues and gritty rock into a special sound you will appreciate. The concert is free and dinner from Rasoi Restaurant costs just $10. Details below.