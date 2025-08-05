Anahi Rodriguez invited to sing anthem at Yankee Stadium

Menifee resident and local entertainer Anahi Rodriguez will add to her impressive resume Sept. 26 when she sings the national anthem at Yank...

Menifee resident and local entertainer Anahi Rodriguez will add to her impressive resume Sept. 26 when she sings the national anthem at Yankee Stadium in New York.Anahi, who performs under the name Ana E., was recently invited to sing the anthem prior to the Yankees’ home game against the Baltimore Orioles. According to Anahi’s mother, Nancy, the Yankees’ Senior Associate Director of Marketing Promotions responded to Anahi’s submission tape with the words, “Your anthem submission was forwarded to me and we loved it”!Anahi started performing at 11 years old by singing the national anthem at Lake Elsinore Storm baseball games. She has been a regular performer at public events in Menifee for more than 10 years and has performed in neighboring cities as well as at LA Sparks basketball games and La Galaxy soccer matches.