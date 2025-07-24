Two arrested following shooting near Ross store on Antelope

By Doug Spoon, Editor Two men are in custody facing criminal charges following an incident of shots fired in the parking lot of the Ross d...

Two men are in custody facing criminal charges following an incident of shots fired in the parking lot of the Ross department store at Antelope Road and Newport Road Wednesday night, police said.The incident was reported at 9:19 p.m., according to a Menifee Police Department news release. Arriving officers immediately secured the area, gathered evidence and began interviewing witnesses. There were no suspects on scene and no evidence of shooting victims. Area hospitals were notified and advised to contact Menifee PD if any individuals arrived seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, but no such injuries have been reported.Social media postings about the shooting included a video from a nearby ring camera with audio of approximately 11 shots being fired.Officers were able to identify and locate the suspects less than a mile from the scene. A search of their vehicle revealed additional evidence directly linking them to the crime. Taken into custody were Alonzo Blackmon, 19, of San Francisco and Samuel Fellows, 21, of Buckeye, Arizona. They face charges including discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to jail records.Spent shell casings were recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Detective Vince Alcala at 951-723-1607.