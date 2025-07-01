Heritage High's Maggie Maratsos wins two Ag teacher awards

Contributed content: Maggie Maratsos, Agriculture Science teacher at Heritage High School, was recently recognized with two top honors at ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/heritage-highs-maggie-maratsos-wins-two-ag-teacher-awards.html

Maggie Maratsos, Agriculture Science teacher at Heritage High School, was recently recognized with two top honors at the California Agricultural Teachers’ Association (CATA) Conference:CATA Teacher of Excellence – This is one of the highest distinctions in agricultural education, awarded to only a handful of educators across the state each year. This award celebrates Ms. Maratsos’ exceptional teaching career, leadership, and over a decade of commitment to advancing agricultural education in California.Pathway Teacher of the Year for Ornamental Horticulture – This recognizes her outstanding work in building a horticulture program that prepares students for careers in the growing plant science industry. Her course is UC/CSU A–G approved and offers dual credit through local community college, giving students a direct path to college and career success.Ms. Maratsos also leads a competitive Nursery Landscape Team that consistently qualifies for state finals and runs a thriving annual plant sale, which has become a beloved event connecting the school and local community.