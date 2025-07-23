Council discusses ways to temporarily 'spruce up' vacant lot

The vacant lot in question, as seen from Cherry Hills Boulevard looking east toward Bradley Road. (Staff photo) By Doug Spoon, Editor A va...

The vacant lot in question, as seen from Cherry Hills Boulevard looking east toward Bradley Road. (Staff photo)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



A vacant piece of land that was once a popular destination in Sun City was the subject of discussion among City Council members last week.



The empty lot at Bradley Road and Cherry Hills Boulevard was once the site of the Kings Inn, a popular gathering spot for residents in the early days of Del Webb’s retirement community. Beginning in 1962, the Kings Inn provided hotel space and meeting space for locals until it burned down in 1978.



The City of Menifee purchased the 5.6 acre parcel from Sun City Investments, LLC in 2021. Plans at that time were for the City to use the site for a new maintenance yard. Since then, plans have expanded to consider usage of the property for a permanent Menifee Police Department facility as well. But those plans are a few years off, council members were told by Parks Manager Bryce Howell.



Howell estimated that it would be more than five years before the Police Department could relocate there.



Meanwhile, responding to a previous request by Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin, a discussion was held to determine possible ways to make a vacant lot look more attractive in the interim. That includes a time period when parts of the lot are to be used for staging for the Bradley Road bridge construction.



Current maintenance cost of the property is about $5,000 to keep the weeds down and otherwise maintain the property, Howell said. Options presented included paving the lot for vehicle storage and parking, which could cost from $25,000 to $90,000; installing privacy barriers such as chain link fencing or block walls ($90,000 to $700,000), or creating a temporary park (up to $1.5 million).



“I asked for an analysis of beautification, not so much a city facility,” Karwin said. “To me, $1.5 million for a temporary park is insane. I’m looking more for temporary landscaping. Right now, it makes it look like Sun City is on the way down, not up. I’d like to see maybe a plan to grass it, but don’t trigger requirements of a city facility. Maybe a borderline fencing or something.



“I’ve had complaints from people about dirt blowing off the lot, of it looking like a giant dead space. We need something to make it look like somebody cares.”



Council member Dean Deines suggested perhaps using some drought tolerant plants or other ground cover. Mayor Ricky Estrada said he would like to see a report with “full specs, a plan for the perimeter, and one for the whole lot,” and perhaps a way the site could be used for pop-up events.



City staff will return to City Council with more options in the near future.

From 1962-78, the Kings Inn was located at the corner in question.



