Santa Rosa Academy honors students at commencement

Faculty, friends and family celebrated a significant step in the lives of high school seniors at Santa Rosa Academy in the school’s commencement exercises May 28 on campus.



Among those honored was Valedictorian Daksh Bagga, who has been accepted to California State Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo and will study mechanical engineering. He was awarded a Riverside County Exceptional Scholar Award from the Riverside County Office of Education and the Barbara Hale Exceptional Scholar Scholarship Award.



Also honored was Salutatorian Caleb Russell, who has been accepted to Brigham Young University-Idaho to study mechanical engineering.

A special breakfast was held to celebrate the graduating seniors with the top 10 GPA's. Students were photographed with SRA Superintendent Dr. Robert Hennings, Menifee Mayor Ricky Estrada, Menifee City Council member Dan Temple, Canyon Lake City Council Member Dale Welty, and Angelica Austin from the Office of State Senator Seyarto. Top 10 Students: Daksh Bagga, Caleb Russell, Adam Reeves, Sydnee Teo, Jonathan Copeland, Nicholas Welty, Audrey Pulver, Xavier Galicia, Mychaela Colley, Aleena Navarrete.

Photo of the Graduation Board and staff includes the SRA Governing Board, Superintendent, Director of Educational Programs and Student Services, Menifee City Council member Dan Temple, and Canyon Lake City Council member Dale Welty.

Honorees included Valedictorian Daksh Bagga (left) and Salutatorian Caleb Russell.








