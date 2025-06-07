'Menifee's Got Talent': Great show by the performers

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
We are happy to present a 17-minute highlight video of the June 6 "Menifee's Got Talent" show, with every performer featured. It was the best show yet in this annual event presented by Arts Council Menifee. Congratulations to Director Colleen Ackerman, MC Jonathan Greenberg, the student crew at the Liberty High School theater, and all the performers. Click on the link below and enjoy the show!

 

Menifee's Got Talent 2025

