Senior Advisory committee saluted in Older Americans Month

Members of the Menifee Senior Advisory Committee appeared at the City Council meeting on Wednesday to accept a plaque from the City recognizing May as Older Americans Month.Mayor Ricky Estrada presented the plaque to Gloria Sanchez. She is chair of a committee that also includes Charmaine Summers, Tracye Pierson, Debbi Manion, and Bruce Atwood. The committee meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 29844 Haun Road.According to the City’s website, “The City Council reviews recommendations made by the Senior Advisory Committee after reviewing proposals for programs, projects and facilities as they pertain to and enhance the quality of senior living. The mission of the Senior Advisory Committee is to advise the City Council on programs, public services, information, and referrals to aid and assist our senior citizens, and seniors with disabilities, 55 years of age or older with physical, mental and recreational needs."“You’re helping people not to stay hold up in their homes, to get out and be active,” said Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin.“Your committee does more than advise,” said council member Dean Deines. “You’re coming up with ideas and ways to serve.”Sanchez addressed the council and audience and receiving the plaque.“Growing older means new experiences,” Sanchez said. “With your support, older Americans are seen as productive citizens. The council’s support ensures that older Americans are appreciated and valued.”