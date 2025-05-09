PUHSD Deputy Superintendent Reines resigns her position

By Doug Spoon, Editor Candace Reines, a longtime administrator with the Perris Union High School District, has announced her resignation i...

Candace Reines, a longtime administrator with the Perris Union High School District, has announced her resignation in order to take a position with the Hesperia Unified School District.In moving from a high school district to a unified K-12 district, Reines will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Business Services – a title similar to that in which she has served PUHSD. Her last day with the district will be June 13.In addition to supervising financial business within PUHSD as Deputy Superintendent, Reines served as the point of contact for media inquiries regarding incidents at Perris, Paloma Valley, Heritage and Liberty high schools. She has been a valuable resource for Menifee 24/7 in reporting on events and issues related to the three Menifee high schools.Menifee Union School District is a K-8 school district and PUHSD serves high schools in the area. There have been negotiations in the past about a unification process to bring high schools into a Menifee Unified K-12 School District, but there has been no movement on that issue recently.Reines has been the Chief Business Official of PUHSD since 2008 and was promoted to Assistant Superintendent, then Deputy Superintendent.“After 19 incredible years with PUHSD, I wanted to let you know that I’ll be leaving the district on June 13 to join Hesperia Unified School District,” Reines wrote in a memo to her co-workers. “While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, I’m looking forward to the new opportunities ahead.“I’m so grateful for the relationships I’ve built and the work we’ve done together to support students. The teamwork, dedication, and heart I’ve experienced here will always stay with me, and I’ll truly miss working with such passionate and committed classified and certificated educators.”