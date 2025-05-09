Kindergarten bike program begins at Temecula Charter

Sponsored post: All Kids Bike, the national 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how t...

All Kids Bike, the national 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school, is activating the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program at Temecula Valley Charter School, thanks to a generous donation from the HDR Foundation.The ceremony on Monday will reveal 24 balance-to-pedal conversion bikes and include a first-ride opportunity for the excited kindergarteners. Temecula Valley Charter School leadership, along with representatives from the HDR Foundation, will deliver a brief presentation prior to the bike reveal.The HDR Foundation has provided a grant of $324,000 to All Kids Bike for the 2024-25 school year to provide teacher training and certification, complete learn-to-ride curriculum, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, student helmets, a teacher instruction bike, and rolling storage racks for elementary schools where their employees live and work.By teaching kids to ride a bike in school, All Kids Bike gives thousands of children each year the opportunity to learn the life-changing skill of riding a bike. The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program boasts an inclusive, proven eight-lesson curriculum that offers every child the opportunity to experience the joy of two wheels.The HDR Foundation’s giving focuses on education, healthy communities, and environmental stewardship. This gift brings the Foundation’s total support of the All Kids Bike Program to over $800,000.The presentation will be made Monday at 9:30 a.m. Temecula Valley Charter School is located at 35755 Abelia Street in Winchester.