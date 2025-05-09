PUHSD students join together for fun at Unified Prom

Nearly 200 students from Paloma Valley, Heritage and Liberty high schools joined together for a time of fun and inclusion at the annual Unif...

Nearly 200 students from Paloma Valley, Heritage and Liberty high schools joined together for a time of fun and inclusion at the annual Unified Prom on Thursday.Held at Fairfield Inn & Suites, the event brought students with disabilities together with other students who have partnered with them throughout the year in sports and social events through the Unified Champion Schools program in the Perris Union High School District. The event is very popular with special needs students and their partners.“The students are very excited about this,” said Tom McMurchie, a teacher at Paloma Valley High who works with special needs students. “This is the first time we’ve held it in a venue like this. In the past, it’s been at one of the schools.“The partners are paired with the special needs students for all events throughout the year. They rotate who they partner with. And the partners are told that if they see a special needs student who needs a partner, they become that partner. The students embrace the inclusion.”Here are video highlights of the event: