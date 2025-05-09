Fuzzy, Puddin, Zeeki are seeking an adopted home

Fuzzy is a playful, affectionate 1-year-old Bulldog mix. She walks well on a leash and enjoys the outdoors. #A1853603 There are plenty o...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
Fuzzy is a playful, affectionate 1-year-old Bulldog mix. She walks well on a leash and enjoys the outdoors. #A1853603

There are plenty of dogs available for adoption at Riverside County shelters, including these three adorable pets. Visit the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 So. Grand Ave,, San Jacinto, or view more available pets at 24Petconnect.com


Puddin is a friendly, well-behaved 2-year-old Bulldog mix. She is gentle and full of love. #A1855415

Zeeki is a neutered 2-year-old German Shepherd/Rottweiler mix. He enjoys long walks and is good on a leash. A1853711

(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)

