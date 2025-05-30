Police cite 40 during bicycle, pedestrian operation

Press release from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department issued 40 citations for a variety of violations...

MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department issued 40 citations for a variety of violations made during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Wednesday. Additionally, a driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license and one juvenile was stopped for operating a SURON electric dirt bike and the SURON was impounded.The operation took place throughout several streets and intersections in the city between the hours of 3-7 p.m. A total of 52 drivers and/or pedestrians were contacted during the operation. The locations observed by officers were frequently traveled by pedestrians and bicyclists such as parks and schools.The Menifee Police Department will be holding another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation soon, but a date has not been determined yet. A news release will be sent out when that date is selected, and officers staffed for it.Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.