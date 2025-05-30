Congratulations to Paloma Valley graduate Evan Jackson

Here are congratulations and a tribute to Evan Jackson, who is graduating from Paloma Valley High School, from his parents. LCDR Evan Jack...

LCDR Evan Jackson (CO of Paloma Valley High School NJROTC):



We are so proud of you graduating high school and beyond. All the hard work, late nights, and sacrifices you made have propelled you for an incredible future.



Earning the US Navy National NROTC Scholarship is an incredible accomplishment. This speaks volumes about your character, your dedication to service, and the leader you will become. As you prepare to attend Arizona State University majoring in Aerospace Engineering, attending NROTC focusing on aviation, a future pilot and engineer … Know this: You carry with you all of our love, our hopes, and our faith in your incredible future that lies ahead.



You have chosen a path of honor and purpose and we could not be prouder. Always remember where you came from and how deeply you are loved. We will always be cheering you on, praying for your protection, and believing in you every step of the way.



Love,

Mom and Dad



