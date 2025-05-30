Looking for a furry friend? Consider these dogs for adoption

Posted by Doug Spoon
Will you consider adopting a dog? These adorable pets and many more can’t wait to meet you!

Sugar is a calm, sweet, and friendly girl. She enjoys relaxing with her favorite person. She is a 2-year-old black and tan Rottweiler mix. A1855969.

Sir Benjamin is a handsome boy. He is very well-behaved and wants to please. He is a 3-year-old black and tan German Shepherd mix. A1856486.

Lola loves the great outdoors. She is a happy and friendly girl. She is a black and brown 2-year-old Rottweiler mix. A1855968.

These pets, and many more, await your visit at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. You can also view pets available for adoption at 24petconnect.com

(Photos by Donna Chavez, a Volunteer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)




