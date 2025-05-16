Planning Commission approves Cantalena, confirms EIR
By Doug Spoon, Editor
The Menifee Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the updated tract maps for a residential project in south Menifee and determined that the area does not need additional environmental analysis.
The Cantalena development parcel map was approved in 2006 for a 160-acre parcel west of Menifee Road, south of Garbani Road and north of Scott Road. The City of Menifee annexed the parcel when it incorporated in 2008. Ever since, the land has remained undeveloped on a rectangular parcel bordered by Haleblian Road to the east and two undeveloped parcels between the Cantalena property and Antelope Road.
Richland Communities is now preparing to move forward with the project. Cantalena is designed to have 935 residential units, a 14-acre park with recreational amenities, and a new street (Via Toscana) running north to south from the terminus of Palomar Road.
The first Environmental Impact Report on the open land was conducted and approved in 2006, with an amended EIR approved in 2020.
Some residents living in the area have long asserted that development of that parcel would be a health danger, alleging that farmers dumped biosolids (sewage sludge) there as fertilizer for crops. Studies conducted by county and environmental experts concluded in 2013 that there was no health risk in the area, and a second phase of soil testing in 2016 concluded the same, said a City planning official.
“There was Phase 1 testing, looking for hazards, and Phase 2 was the actual testing,” said Russell Brown, Senior Planner. “An updated soil test was done in 2022. The results showed that nothing indicated it was a sludge site. There was a County map provided to the City that indicated possible sites of sludge dumping, but Cantalena was not identified as one of those sites. The nearest site was a half-mile to the east.”
The brief discussion of sludge came after local resident Susan Rood, a cancer survivor, asked whether adequate testing had been on the property. She lives in JBar Ranch south of the project and said many residents in the area had suffered from cancer.
“Biosolids were dropped extensively in that area,” Rood said. “Heavy metals don’t dissipate. When the grinding starts, there are airborne pathogens. I’d like to find the soil report and request Phase 3 testing.”
Most of the discussion involved concerns about traffic and water drainage. Commissioner Chris Miller requested that the Public Works Department consider installation of one or two stop signs on Haleblian Road, which is on the east border of the project. A condition of approval agreed to by the developer is to pave that dirt road, which extends south from Garbani Road to the intersection of Scott Road and Haleblian Road/Bellamy Lane.
There will also be a traffic signal installed at the Scott/Bellamy intersection before construction of the project to help address traffic concerns.
Two residents opposed paving Haleblian, one saying it “would become a speedway.”
Brian Hardy of Richland Communities, the developer, said the property’s drainage would be designed to maintain the same upstream and downstream flows as it currently has. An old culvert on the property will be improved to direct drainage under the roadway.
A portion of the property is reserved for an elementary school. Commissioner Michael Knighten said he has discussed the site with Menifee Union School District officials and there is interest but there are no plans for a school there at this time.
Included in the project will be a 14-acre park with sports amenities. In an April 10 meeting of the Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission, the commissioners chose a design option that would include a 16,500-square-foot gym, two outdoor basketball half courts, picnic shelters, a tot lot, and an 8-lane running track with grass infield for multipurpose use.
During the April 10 meeting, parks commissioners discussed the practicality of a running track instead of baseball or softball fields, which are in high demand throughout the city. The same question was brought up at Wednesday’s meeting.
Thomas and commissioner Tammy Ramirez asked city staff why the parks commission had chosen a track over the ballfields. Brown said there are no other running tracks for public use in Menifee, adding that the natural grass infield can be used as a practice site for football, soccer and other activities.
No timetable for the start of construction has been announced. Additional information about the project may be found here.