Liberty finishes strong, defeats Santa Paula in playoff, 7-3

Jake Feidner connects for a hit during Liberty's playoff victory. (Photo by Haven Rice) Liberty High’s baseball team broke open a tight ...

Jake Feidner connects for a hit during Liberty's playoff victory. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Liberty High’s baseball team broke open a tight game with 3 runs in the sixth inning Thursday and went on to defeat Santa Paula 7-3 in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs.



Riley Vogt was the starting pitcher for the Bison, who are now 12-11 overall. He allowed 3 runs and 5 hits in 5/2 innings, striking out 3. Logan Paad pitched 1.1 innings of relief and gave up just 1 hit and no runs.



Jake Feidner had 2 RBIs for Liberty. Luis De La Riva, Rowen Baynes, Ian Slater and Alexander Arteaga each had 2 hits.



Liberty will play at La Serna High of Whittier in the second round on Tuesday.

Riley Vogt delivers a pitch during the Bison's game on Thursday. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Rowen Baynes connects for a hit in Liberty's playoff game. (Photo by Haven Rice)



The Bison celebrate a big victory in the first round of the playoffs. (Photo by Haven Rice)



