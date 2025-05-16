Bock's 2-run single sends Santa Rosa to 8-6 playoff victory

SRA catcher Nate Bock shows the umpire he has the ball for an out at home. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Santa Rosa Academy broke a tie with 2 runs...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/bocks-2-run-single-sends-santa-rosa-to-8-6-playoff-victory.html

SRA catcher Nate Bock shows the umpire he has the ball for an out at home. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Santa Rosa Academy broke a tie with 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday and held on for an 8-6 victory over Cathedral City in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 9 baseball playoffs.

Nate Bock’s two-run single broke the 6-6 tie for the Rangers, who are 11-12 overall. Bock went 2 for 3, including a double, and made some fine defensive plays at catcher.

Logan Ledesma went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs. He also pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits, to pick up the win. Luke Erbacher pitched the first 4.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs.

Elijah Brewer went 2 for 4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Dominic Zagone stole 2 bases and scored 2 runs.

The Rangers advanced to the second round on Tuesday, when they will play at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School of Temecula. 

.

Logan Ledesma prepares to tag out a runner as Elijah Brewer looks on. (Photo by Rick Rowell)


 Elijah Brewer fields a ground ball during the Rangers' win. (Photo by Rick Rowell)


 Luke Ehrbacher delivers a pitch during Thursday's playoff game. (Photo by Rick Rowell)


 Dominic Zagone tags out a runner on the basepaths Thursday. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Related

Sports 5343929771463627051
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS
















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item