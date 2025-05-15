Paloma rally in seventh inning falls short in 7-6 playoff loss

Paloma Valley infielder Brayden Bessette fields a ground ball. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Paloma Valley High School scored 3 run...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Paloma Valley High School scored 3 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up a run short Thursday in a 7-6 loss to Castaic in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3 baseball playoffs.

Castaic (19-10) led 7-0 after 3 innings and held on for the victory. Paloma Valley’s final record is 18-11.

Jaxon Baker and Robby Bland hit home runs for the Wildcats. Baker and Jacob Melendez each drove in 2 runs.

“Nothing went our way today,” said coach Jason Berni. “It was just one of those days. Our guys fought through adversity and came up a little short. We left everything on the field. I couldn’t be more proud of how our guys battled.”

Jaxon Baker heads for home after hitting a home run for Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


 Brody Smearer delivers a pitch for the Wildcats in Thursday's game. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


 Jacob Melendez fields a high chopper during the playoff game. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


 The Castaic baserunner just beats the throw to Robby Bland at third. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

 
 


