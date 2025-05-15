Two rough innings make the difference in Liberty's 16-6 loss

Posted by Doug Spoon
The Liberty High softball team gave up 8 runs in the fourth inning and 5 more in the fifth inning Thursday and lost a 16-6 decision to La Serna in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 2 softball playoffs.

Liberty led 5-2 after two innings but couldn’t maintain the momentum. The Bison managed only 6 hits in the game. Mariah Solorio led the Liberty offense, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Cameryn Rutkoff drove in 2 runs and Lisette Quinones scored 2 runs.

The Bison’s final record for the season is 18-10.

