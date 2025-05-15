Heritage's baseball season ends in 3-1 loss to St. Anthony

Posted by Doug Spoon
Heritage High’s season came to an end on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to St. Anthony of Long Beach in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 5 baseball playoffs.

Heritage managed only 5 hits and a run in the first inning. The Patriots ended their season with a 19-10 overall record. St. Anthony (18-8) took a 2-1 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Zach Cedillo went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Patriots. Starter Eli Martinez pitched 5 innings, giving up 3 runs on 6 hits.

