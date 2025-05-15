Police issue 52 citations in bicycle, pedestrian operation

Press release from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department issued 52 citations for a variety of violations...

MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department issued 52 citations for a variety of violations made by drivers during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Wednesday, May 14, in the City of Menifee.The operation took place throughout several streets and intersections in the city between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. A total of 52 drivers and/or pedestrians were contacted during the operation and cited. The locations observed by officers were frequently traveled by pedestrians and bicyclists. The operation focused on areas where pedestrians and bicyclists were at such areas as parks and schools.“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep their eyes on the road,” Chief Chris Karrer said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to look out for one another.”The Menifee Police Department will be holding another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation soon, but a date has not been determined yet. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.