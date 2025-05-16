Menifee Planning Commission to consider Kaiser facility

Requests by Menifee residents for a major medical facility within the city limits will be addressed by a facility due to be considered by the Planning Commission in a public hearing at its May 28 meeting.

Plans call for construction of a three-story, 50,800-square-foot Kaiser Permanente Medical Office at the northeast corner of Encanto Drive and Rouse Road. The facility will offer non-emergency services, including primary care, behavioral health, lab, pharmacy, welcome center and clinic.

From the City’s public notice:

Any person wishing to comment on the proposed project may do so in writing between the date of this notice and the public hearing … All comments must be received prior to the time of the public hearing. All such comments will be submitted to the Planning Commission, and the Planning Commission will consider such comments, in addition to any oral testimony, before making a decision on the proposed Project.
For further information regarding this project or to provide written correspondence, please contact Brandon Clear at 951-723-3761 or e-mail bcleary@cityofmenifee.us.

