Menifee Planning Commission to consider Kaiser facility

Requests by Menifee residents for a major medical facility within the city limits will be addressed by a facility due to be considered by the Planning Commission in a public hearing at its May 28 meeting.Plans call for construction of a three-story, 50,800-square-foot Kaiser Permanente Medical Office at the northeast corner of Encanto Drive and Rouse Road. The facility will offer non-emergency services, including primary care, behavioral health, lab, pharmacy, welcome center and clinic.From the City’s public notice: