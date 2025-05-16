Bailey, Major named Paloma Valley Athletes of the Year

Menifee 24/7 would like to congratulate Gianna Bailey and Javon Major, the female and male Athletes of the Year at Paloma Valley High School...

Menifee 24/7 would like to congratulate Gianna Bailey and Javon Major, the female and male Athletes of the Year at Paloma Valley High School.Here is the information provided to us by their coaches and athletic director. We wish them good luck in the future:is an exceptional dual-sport athlete at Paloma Valley High School, excelling in both lacrosse and water polo while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA. A natural leader, Gianna has served as team captain in both sports and has competed at the varsity level for all three years of her high school career.In lacrosse, Gianna has made a significant mark, breaking the school record for both goals and total points in a single season during the 2025 campaign. She has been named First Team All-League twice and is on track to earn that recognition for a third consecutive year. Her consistent excellence earned her the title of Team MVP in 2024, and she is a leading contender for the same honor again this season.Throughout her career, she has been named Athlete of the Month twice and has received Player of the Game recognition nine times, with the potential for more accolades to come. She currently ranks first in league play for goals scored, is fifth overall in her division, and is listed among the top 14 midfielders in the state for goal scoring.Gianna has also had a remarkable impact on the water polo program. As a two-year varsity starter, she played a pivotal role on the team that won the league championship and advanced to the CIF semifinals during her junior year, where she anchored the team as the starting goalie. She has earned Second Team All-League and All-CIF honors and has led her team as captain with the same determination and leadership she brings to every aspect of her athletic career. This season, she is ranked second in league scoring and sixth in the division, only a few goals shy of the top spot.is one of the most accomplished multi-sport athletes in Paloma Valley High School history, excelling in wrestling, football, and swimming, while earning widespread recognition for his character, leadership, and work ethic. He is not only college-bound for wrestling, but widely respected as a phenomenal human being and a role model on campus.In wrestling, Javon’s achievements are unmatched. He holds program records as a four-time CIF-SS finalist and a four-time Masters Qualifier, and is a two-time state qualifier, the most ever by a male wrestler at Paloma. He has amassed over 150 individual victories in his career, including an undefeated regular season dual meet record, and has been a four-time Ivy League finalist, three-time Ivy League Champion, and a Masters Finalist, tying the school record.Javon finished Top 16 in the state as a junior and played a leading role in guiding Paloma’s team to three CIF-SS runner-up finishes, one top-5 CIF finish, and three Ivy League Championships. He also earned titles at prestigious tournaments, including the Raul Huerta Invitational (three-time finalist, two-time champion) and the 2023 Tournament of Champions, and was selected for the 2024 California Fargo National Team.In addition to his wrestling dominance, Javon was a two-year varsity football player, earning All-League honors, and also competed for a season on the varsity swim team, showcasing his athletic versatility. Recognized for his leadership and integrity, he was also named Student of the Month, reflecting his positive impact both in and out of competition.