Dunn Tornatore, Gruender named Heritage Athletes of Year

Images by Kristi Jo Photography

Menifee 24/7 would like to congratulate Dominic Dunn Tornatore and Taylor Gruender, the Athletes of the Year at Heritage Valley High School.



Here is the information provided to us by their coaches and athletic director. We wish them good luck in the future:



Dominic Dunn Tornatore has been named Heritage High School’s Male Athlete of the Year, and the recognition is a reflection of his tremendous impact on and off the field. A true difference maker for Heritage Football, Dominic’s rare combination of athleticism, toughness, and football IQ helped shape the identity of our program. His versatility as both a pass-catching threat and dominant blocker allowed us to build a hybrid offensive system that became a cornerstone of our success.



Dominic’s ability to create mismatches led to explosive plays and countless highlight moments. His influence extended beyond the offense; he contributed in all phases of the game and brought energy, intelligence, and leadership every time he stepped on the field.



We are proud to announce that Dominic will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Augsburg University. He has left a lasting legacy at Heritage High School, and there’s no doubt he will make an equally powerful impact at the next level.





has been named Heritage High School’s Female Athlete of the Year, and she embodies everything that title represents -- excellence, leadership, and relentless dedication. A four-sport athlete, Taylor has made an impact across a diverse range of programs -- sideline cheer, golf, girls water polo, and swim. Her ability to excel in such demanding and varied sports speaks volumes about her work ethic, time management, and competitive spirit. Taylor served as a team captain, led by example in every arena, and consistently uplifted those around her.Taylor’s leadership extended beyond athletics. As an ASB leader, she helped shape school culture and spirit, always showing up with enthusiasm and commitment. Academically, she has maintained a stellar 4.3 cumulative GPA, proving she’s just as focused in the classroom as she is in competition.We are thrilled to announce that Taylor has earned a full-ride scholarship to UCLA, where she will continue to shine. Her legacy at Heritage is one of all-around excellence, and we have no doubt she will continue to achieve great things at the next level.