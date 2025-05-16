Marlow, Bernard honored as Santa Rosa Athletes of Year

Menifee 24/7 would like to congratulate Daniel Marlow and Kadence Bernard, the Athletes of the Year at Santa Rosa Academy. Here is the inf...

Menifee 24/7 would like to congratulate Daniel Marlow and Kadence Bernard, the Athletes of the Year at Santa Rosa Academy.Here is the information provided to us by their coaches and athletic director. We wish them good luck in the future:Daniel Marlow was the starting quarterback for the Rangers' football team. In addition, he wrestled for one year and went to the CIF individual duals. He also played baseball for three years and participated in stunt cheer for one year. His accomplishments include:2023 All-CIF Division 14 QB2024 All-CIF Division 13 QB2023 All-league QB2024 Cottonwood League Player of the YearLed SRA football in 2923 with 23 TDs, most in a season and 1,623 passing yardsLed SRA in passing yards in 2024 with 2,618Most total yards in 2023Player of the Month for Menifee 24/7Kadence Bernard played four years of softball. She earned first-team all-league honors, was named Pitcher of the Year for two years, and was MVP for one year. She also earned All-CIF honors in 2024. She also earned first team all-league one year and second team all-league for one year in varsity basketball.Kadence was 8-1 with a 2.26 ERA for the SRA softball team, which finished the season with a 17-11 record. She struck out 80 batters and walked only 18. As a batter, she hit .404 with 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.