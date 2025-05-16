Juarez, Guigliano honored as Athletes of the Year at Liberty

Juan Juarez and Janessa Guigliano celebrate their selection with principal Erika Tejeda and AD Scott Moore. Menifee 24/7 would like to congr...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/juarez-guigliano-honored-as-athletes-of-year-at-liberty.html

Juan Juarez and Janessa Guigliano celebrate their selection with principal Erika Tejeda and AD Scott Moore.

Menifee 24/7 would like to congratulate Juan Juarez and Janessa Guigliano, the Athletes of the Year at Liberty High School.



Here is the information provided to us by their coaches and athletic director. We wish them good luck in the future:



Juan Juarez “has been the heart of our program,” said coach Josh Cagwin. “As both a cross country and track athlete, he’s led by example in tough races, training, and is dependable in every situation. His steady growth over the years is a direct result of his discipline and drive.



“JJ shows up, does the work, and elevates everyone around him. He’s a true teammate and competitor. This recognition is well earned and reflects the impact he’s had on our team and culture.”



Liberty softball pitcher Janessa Guigliano has been a mainstay for the softball program for the last four years and can be counted on both in the circle and as a leader for her teammates. The 2025 Liberty softball program secured a third straight league championship in the highly competitive Ivy League, in part due to the pitching performance by Guigliano.



In addition to the 2025 league championship, Janessa was able to register a fourth straight season of 100+ strikeouts, bringing her career total at Liberty to 500+, a figure sure to stand for quite some time. The 2025 team also qualified for the CIF-SS playoffs for the third straight year, this year in Division 2, the highest postseason placement in school history.



Janessa was a member of the CIF championship team in 2023, when she was Player of the Year. She was also an All-CIF selection in 2024, when the team went to the finals. This season, she was MVP of the Ivy League for the league champions.



“Janessa is a true competitor who wants the ball in the biggest moments,” said assistant coach Chris Tompkins. “She is also respected by her teammates and coaches as a leader. She is the first to practice to set up and the first to help clean up.



“It’ll be a long time until Liberty has another athlete of her caliber and accomplishments. She will go down as one of the valley’s finest to grace the dirt.”

